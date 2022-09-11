D23 Expo 2022 | Marvel presents ‘The Marvels’, ‘Thunderbolts’, and other titles

Kevin Feige, producer and president of Marvel Studios, presented the studio’s upcoming slate of titles

Everyone who was intrigued by Rogers the Musical — the one Hawkeye was watching in the eponymous show, had a chance to watch a full-blown musical number from it, “I Could Do This All Day”, at the D23 Expo 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Kevin Feige, producer and president of Marvel Studios admitted to being slightly jealous of Disney’s musical numbers and figured out there is nothing stopping Marvel from having its own song and dance routine.

After the Avengers sang and swung from the rafters and other high points, Feige got down to the serious business of the road ahead for the MCU, starting with the last film of Phase 4, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Director Ryan Coogler was joined on stage by the cast including Angela Bassett (Queen Ramonda), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Winston Duke (M’Baku) and Tenoch Huerta (Namor). The film is set to release on November 11, 2023.

Footage was also shared of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which kicks off MCU Phase 5 and is releasing on February 17, 2023. The new Captain America movie starring Sam Wilson, Captain America: New World Order will open on May 3, 2024.

Thunderbolts, about anti-heroes including but not limited to (snicker) Red Guardian (David Harbour) and The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), will be released on July 26, 2024, while Fantastic Four to be directed by WandaVision’s Matt Shakman is releasing on November 8, 2024.

Then there are The Marvels, releasing on July 28, 2023. A follow-up to 2019’s Captain Marvel and the charming Ms Marvel, the film is directed by Nia DaCosta. The cast including Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) was greeted with raucous cheers. Scenes from the film that were shared were consumed gleefully. Feige revealed two more films from Phase 6 of the MCU juggernaut, The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

On the streaming scene, there is Ironheart which takes place after Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and looks at the dichotomy of technology and magic. Werewolf by Night, Marvel Studios’ first special, is directed by Michael Giacchino and stars Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly. The show will stream on Disney+Hotstar from October 7.

Feige also spoke of Marvel’s first season 2, that of Loki. The stars of the show, Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino and Ke Huy Quan took time off shooting to greet fans. Don Cheadle came on stage to talk of two series he would be starring in — Secret Invasion and Armor Wars. The former sees Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury saving the world once more, this time from shapeshifting infiltrators, Skrulls.

Cast from Echo, the tenth show from Marvel and a Hawkeye-spin off, did a meet-and-greet at D23, and though shooting has not started for Daredevil: Born Again, Feige shared a clip from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featuring Charlie Cox as the superhero.

The writer was at D23 Expo 2022 at the invitation of The Walt Disney Company