D23 Expo 2022 | Scenes from James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ played

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Ronal, voiced by Kate Winslet, left, and Tonowari, voiced by Cliff Curtis in a scene from Avatar: The Way of Water. | Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios

The wait is almost done. In just a couple of months, we will get to see the further adventures of the Sully family in Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel to the ginormous 2009 hit, Avatar. Director James Cameron joined D23 Expo 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Centre from New Zealand via video where he is busy with post-production work on the film.

The returning cast including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang (Colonel Miles Quaritch), appeared on stage with producer Jon Landau and the new cast members — Jamie Flatters, Jack Champion, Bailey Bass, and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss.

Incidentally, Weaver’s return has generated a fair deal of speculation considering her character, Dr Grace Augustine, Sully’s mentor, died in Avatar. However, Weaver as Sgt Ellen Ripley did die with the Alien queen embryo in Alien 3 only to return as a clone in Alien Resurrection.

After some reminiscing on the shoot, and banter, it was time to watch some of the footage, which was substantial and extraordinary. With the Dolby 3D glasses, the silent, efficient staff should also have provided helmets to protect us from such mind-blowing visuals.

The writer was at D23 Expo 2022 at the invitation of The Walt Disney Company