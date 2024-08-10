GIFT a SubscriptionGift
D23 2024: ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ trailer features Jude Law in a coming of age story on kids lost in space

As part of its presentation at D23, Lucasfilm has dropped the first trailer for ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’

Published - August 10, 2024 04:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Star Wars:

A still from ‘Star Wars: | Photo Credit: Star Wars/X

Lucasfilm has unveiled the first trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew as part of its presentation at D23 on Friday (August 9, 2024). The show is from Jon Watts, who made Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy and his frequent collaborator Christopher Ford.

D23 2024: From ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ to ‘Ironheart’ Marvel goes all out with updates on its series

The show, which stars Jude Law and is set in the New Republic era of the Star Wars canon, is about a group of kids lost in a galaxy far away, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Daniels of Everything Everywhere All At Once and David Lowrey of The Green Knight’s fame have worked on the project.

Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith and Ryan Kiera Armstrong are the cast members of the show. Skeleton Crew is set for a release on December 3, 2024.

Meanwhile, Jon Favreau, director of the first Star Wars film since 2019’s Rise of Skywalker, said the filming for The Mandalorian & Grogu began a few weeks ago. He showed some footage, including Snowtroopers AT-AT Walkers, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

ALSO READ:D23 2024: ’Toy Story 5’ and ’Incredibles 3’ are coming, ’Moana 2’ footage revealed

Also, Andor Season 2 is set to include familiar faces from Rogue One, starring Diego Luna, who played Cassian Andor. In the new footage, Ben Mendelsohn was back as his empire character Krennic while Alan Tudyk will voice the droid K-250.

