D23 2024: ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 2 reveals new cast and teases first look

At Disney’s D23 fan event on Saturday, Percy Jackson and the Olympians teased its upcoming second season and introduced new cast members. The event featured stars Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, and Leah Sava Jeffries, who were joined by fellow cast members Charlie Bushnell and Dior Goodjohn. New addition Daniel Diemer was also announced, set to portray Tyson the cyclops in the upcoming season.

During the panel, the cast shared a brief teaser of the new season, which showed Percy (Scobell) taking charge of a chariot, hinting at the adventurous twists to come. The panel also revealed new guest stars who will join the series: Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal, and Margaret Cho.

Bernhard will play Anger, one of the Gray Sisters who operate the Chariot of Damnation, a mythical taxi service. Schaal’s character, Tempest, will be responsible for using the shared eye of the Gray Sisters to monitor the heroes and predict their futures. Cho will portray Wasp, the primary driver of the Chariot, guiding the demigods on a chaotic journey.

Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will adapt The Sea of Monsters, the second book in Rick Riordan’s popular series. The new season picks up with Percy returning to Camp Half-Blood a year after the events of the first season. He discovers that his world is in disarray: his relationship with Annabeth (Jeffries) is evolving, he learns of his cyclops brother, Grover (Simhadri) is missing, and the camp is under threat from Kronos’ forces. Percy’s quest to restore order will lead him into the perilous Sea of Monsters, where crucial revelations and challenges await.

