D23 2024: Marvel Animation reveals its slate with ‘X-Men ‘97’, ‘What If... ?’, ‘Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’ and more

At D23 2024, Marvel Animation took center stage with a slew of exciting announcements that have fans buzzing about the future of the Marvel universe. Following a barrage of trailers and teasers on its first day, the panel was a showcase of Marvel’s upcoming animated projects, highlighting both beloved continuations and fresh new series.

X-Men ‘97

The spotlight of the evening was on X-Men ‘97, a revival of the iconic animated series that captured the hearts of fans in the 1990s. Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios’ Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation, and ComicBook’s Brandon Davis discussed the highly anticipated return of the show.

Winderbaum, reflecting on the series’ impact, shared his personal connection to the original X-Men series, stating, “For me, the X-Men were the first piece of superhero anything that I watched as a kid.” The panel also featured appearances from voice actors Lenore Zann (Rogue) and Cal Dodd (Wolverine), who reminisced about their roles and teased the new adventures awaiting the X-Men in this revival.

What If...? Season 3

Another major announcement was the third and final season of What If...?. Director Bryan Andrews joined Davis to present a preview of what’s next for the series. The footage included a retro trailer for the Avengers, leading into the familiar What If...? animation style.

This season will explore alternate realities featuring Captain America, Sam Wilson, and a revamped Avengers team. The presentation also highlighted Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight, who will receive further attention in the final season.

Eyes of Wakanda

New to the Marvel lineup is Eyes of Wakanda, a four-part series produced by Todd Harris and Ryan Coogler. Harris shared how the project evolved from discussions during the production of Infinity War, and Coogler praised Harris for his exceptional storyboarding skills.

The series will delve deeper into the War Dogs, Wakanda’s covert agents tasked with protecting the nation’s secrets. A first look introduced Noni, a new character depicted in a unique and beautiful art style. The teaser showcased Noni’s daring escape, establishing her as a formidable figure within the series.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Additionally, the panel introduced Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, an animated show coming to Disney+. Jeff Trammell, the show’s creator, and voice actor Hudson Thames (Peter Parker) were on hand, along with Colman Domingo, who voices Norman Osborn.

The footage revealed Peter Parker’s transformation into Spider-Man, his encounter with Nico Minoru, and featured a catchy new theme song. The show promises an engaging look at Spider-Man’s early days and his evolving relationship with Norman Osborn.

Marvel Zombies

Lastly, the event previewed Marvel Zombies, a four-part series continuing the storyline from What If...?. This series will feature Shang-Chi and his friend Katie in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by zombies.

The teaser included a thrilling sequence with the characters navigating a Mad Max-style landscape while singing “Lights” by Journey, setting the stage for an action-packed series.