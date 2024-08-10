GIFT a SubscriptionGift
D23 2024: From ‘Toy Story 5’ and ‘The Incredibles 3’ to ‘Zootopia 2’ and ‘Frozen 3’ Disney announces multiple sequels

Stars such as Dwayne Johnson introduced trailers and announcements for films like ‘Moana 2’

Published - August 10, 2024 04:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Disney sequels announced at D23

Disney sequels announced at D23

Looks like it’s going to rain sequels from the House of Mouse. At D23 2024, Disney unveiled its upcoming slate of films and series across all its franchises and studios such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars and Pixar.

While the studio announced the sequel to the next Avatar film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Disney has also revealed that several of its hit animated films are getting their own sequel.

D23 2024: From ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ to ‘Ironheart’ Marvel goes all out with updates on its series

Disney Animation’s Jennifer Lee confirmed that Frozen 3 will hit theatres in 2027 and she also confirmed a fourth film is also in the works.

2013’s Frozen, starring Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, earned $1.28 billion, while Frozen II (2019) brought in $1.45 billion, making it one of the biggest franchises for Disney.

Next, Disney announced that Zootopia is getting a sequel. Apart from the primary characters returning to the sequel, Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan has come aboard as a venomous viper named Gary.

D23 2024: ’Toy Story 5’ and ’Incredibles 3’ are coming, ’Moana 2’ footage revealed

Another addition to Pixar’s list of films is the confirmation of The Incredibles 3. Brad Bird who wrote and directed the first two films of the franchise, is said to be developing the third entry.

D23 2024: ‘Avatar 3’ title revealed as ‘Fire and Ash’

Andrew Stanton, who co-wrote all four Toy Story films shared new details about Toy Story 5 which he will also be directing. He revealed that the toys will face off against technologies like iPads and iPhones. The film is slated to release in 2026.

D23 2024: ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ trailer features Jude Law in a coming of age story on kids lost in space

Last but certainly not least, Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson return as Moana and the strong-willed shapeshifting demigod Maui in Moana 2 and the duo got the crowd moving by performing a song from the upcoming sequel. Helmed by David Derrick Jr., the film’s trailer was also shown to the audience.

Moana 2 is scheduled to be released on November 27, 2024.

