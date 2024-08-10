D23 2024: From ‘Toy Story 5’ and ‘The Incredibles 3’ to ‘Zootopia 2’ and ‘Frozen 3’ Disney announces multiple sequels

Looks like it’s going to rain sequels from the House of Mouse. At D23 2024, Disney unveiled its upcoming slate of films and series across all its franchises and studios such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars and Pixar.

While the studio announced the sequel to the next Avatar film, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Disney has also revealed that several of its hit animated films are getting their own sequel.

Disney Animation’s Jennifer Lee confirmed that Frozen 3 will hit theatres in 2027 and she also confirmed a fourth film is also in the works.

2013’s Frozen, starring Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel, earned $1.28 billion, while Frozen II (2019) brought in $1.45 billion, making it one of the biggest franchises for Disney.

❄️Is there a chill in the air...?❄️

Jennifer Lee announces at #D23 that #Frozen3 will be coming to theaters in 2027!

Next, Disney announced that Zootopia is getting a sequel. Apart from the primary characters returning to the sequel, Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan has come aboard as a venomous viper named Gary.

Zootopia's own Judy Hopps, Ginnifer Goodwin, shares more about the new faces we'll meet in #Zootopia2

Another addition to Pixar’s list of films is the confirmation of The Incredibles 3. Brad Bird who wrote and directed the first two films of the franchise, is said to be developing the third entry.

One last incredible announcement from Pixar... #Incredibles3 is officially in the works

Andrew Stanton, who co-wrote all four Toy Story films shared new details about Toy Story 5 which he will also be directing. He revealed that the toys will face off against technologies like iPads and iPhones. The film is slated to release in 2026.

Andrew Stanton, who gives #D23 a sneak peek of the newest challenge for Buzz, Woody, and Jessie: it's toy meets tech!

Last but certainly not least, Auliʻi Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson return as Moana and the strong-willed shapeshifting demigod Maui in Moana 2 and the duo got the crowd moving by performing a song from the upcoming sequel. Helmed by David Derrick Jr., the film’s trailer was also shown to the audience.

It's a call from the ancestors 🌊Watch the new trailer for Disney's #Moana2, only in theaters November 27!

Moana 2 is scheduled to be released on November 27, 2024.