D23 2024: From ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ to ‘Ironheart’ Marvel goes all out with updates on its series

Published - August 10, 2024 02:15 pm IST

In D23, Marvel focussed on the studio’s upcoming Disney+ Hotstar lineup as the films’ were addressed at the San Diego Comic-Con

The Hindu Bureau

Stills from ‘Daredevil: Born Again’, ‘Ironheart’ and ‘Agatha All Along’

Fresh from what’s arguably the biggest cast reveal at the San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel is back with more updates from the D23 Expo for the Disney Entertainment Showcase. At the SDCC panel, Robert Downey Jr. was announced as Doctor Doom and the event focussed on the studio’s theatrical releases - Captain America: Brave New WorldThunderbolts, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

In D23, Marvel focussed on the studio’s upcoming Disney+ Hotstar lineup. For starters, the panel unveiled the new promo for Agatha All Along, the spinoff series from Disney+‘s 2021 show WandaVision. Starring Kathryn Hahn and Aubrey Plaza, the series also stars Patti LuPone, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili and Debra Jo Rupp.

Directors for Agatha All Along include Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige revealed that season one of Daredevil: Born Again debuts in March 2025, and season two is about to go film. The first look was revealed to the crowd at the event.

Daredevil: Born Again follows original star Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, and also features Vincent D’Onofrio reprising his role as mob boss Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin and Jon Bernthal returning as Punisher. The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Arty Froushan, Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini and Nikki M. James.

Dario Scardapane of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and The Punisher fame serves as showrunner, with Loki duo Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead directing. The series will stream from March 1, 2025.

Marvel Studios also revealed a sneak peak of the upcoming series Ironheart which will continue the story of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who made her MCU debut in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The series’ cast also includes Lyric Ross as Riri’s friend Natalie Washington, Matthew Elam as Xavier Washington, Anji White as Riri’s mom, Manny Montana as Cousin John and Shea Couleé as Slug. The miniseries is created by Chinaka Hodge, with Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes each directing three episodes of the six-episode show.

On the feature film front, Fantastic Four and Captain America: Brave New World‘s footage which were earlier shown at the SDCC was presented once again by Anthony Mackie.

The panel also included a video of Ryan Reynolds thanking Feige and the fans for the success of Deadpool & Wolverine.

