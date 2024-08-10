ADVERTISEMENT

D23 2024: First look of ‘Lilo & Stitch’ live-action remake

Published - August 10, 2024 06:11 pm IST

Maia Kealoha stars as Lilo Pelekai while Sydney Agudong will take on the role of Nani in the live-action adaptation, with Chris Sanders reprising his voice role as Stitch

The Hindu Bureau

First look of ‘Lilo & Stitch’

At D23, audiences got a preview of the live-action version of Lilo & Stitch.

The reboot is set to release in 2025, and follows the original 2002 film, which was directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, according to Variety.

The animated version showed the adventures of a little kid Lilo and her sister Nani, who are from Hawaii, and come across an extraterrestrial creature nicknamed Stitch who changes their lives forever.

In the upcoming movie, Maia Kealoha stars as Lilo Pelekai while Sydney Agudong will take on the role of Nani in the live-action adaptation, with Chris Sanders reprising his voice role as Stitch. Meanwhile, Zach Galifianakis stars as Dr. Jumba Jookiba, the mad scientist creator of Stitch. Other actors in the ensemble include Billy Magnussen, Courtney B. Vance, Tia Carrere and Jason Scott Lee.

The film will be directed by Marcel the Shell With Shoes On filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp directed the film, with a screenplay from Chris Kekaniokalani Bright.

CONNECT WITH US