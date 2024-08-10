GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

D23 2024: First look of ‘Lilo & Stitch’ live-action remake

Maia Kealoha stars as Lilo Pelekai while Sydney Agudong will take on the role of Nani in the live-action adaptation, with Chris Sanders reprising his voice role as Stitch

Published - August 10, 2024 06:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look of ‘Lilo & Stitch’

First look of ‘Lilo & Stitch’

At D23, audiences got a preview of the live-action version of Lilo & Stitch.

The reboot is set to release in 2025, and follows the original 2002 film, which was directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, according to Variety.

The animated version showed the adventures of a little kid Lilo and her sister Nani, who are from Hawaii, and come across an extraterrestrial creature nicknamed Stitch who changes their lives forever.

In the upcoming movie, Maia Kealoha stars as Lilo Pelekai while Sydney Agudong will take on the role of Nani in the live-action adaptation, with Chris Sanders reprising his voice role as Stitch. Meanwhile, Zach Galifianakis stars as Dr. Jumba Jookiba, the mad scientist creator of Stitch. Other actors in the ensemble include Billy Magnussen, Courtney B. Vance, Tia Carrere and Jason Scott Lee.

D23 2024: From ‘Toy Story 5’ and ‘The Incredibles 3’ to ‘Zootopia 2’ and ‘Frozen 3,’ Disney announces multiple sequels

The film will be directed by Marcel the Shell With Shoes On filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp directed the film, with a screenplay from Chris Kekaniokalani Bright.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.