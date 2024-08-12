ADVERTISEMENT

D23 2024: Disney honours legends Angela Bassett, James Cameron, Frank Oz and more

Published - August 12, 2024 02:22 pm IST

Disney’s Legends ceremony dazzled at the D23 Expo, with other honourees including Jamie Lee Curtis, James L. Brooks, John Williams, Miley Cyrus and Harrison Ford

The Hindu Bureau

Honorees Angela Bassett, David Cameron, Joe Rhode, Miley Cyrus, Frank Oz, Harrison Ford, Mark Henn, Jamie Lee Curtis, James L. Brooks, Kelly Ripa, Colleen Atwood and Martha Blanding pose onstage at the 2024 Disney Legends Awards during Disney’s D23 Expo | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Disney’s Legends ceremony on Sunday evening at Anaheim’s Honda Center celebrated an array of distinguished individuals who have significantly contributed to the Disney legacy. The event, part of the D23 Expo, honored a diverse group of industry veterans including Angela Bassett, James Cameron, and Frank Oz.

Angela Bassett was recognized for her extensive work with Disney over three decades. Her notable contributions include her role in What’s Love Got to Do With It, her narration in The Flood, and her recent performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Introducing Bassett, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler praised her as a longstanding inspiration and a pillar of strength, especially in the wake of Chadwick Boseman’s passing. Bassett expressed her deep gratitude, reflecting on her career and personal connections.

James Cameron was honored for his groundbreaking work on the Avatar film series and his collaborations with National Geographic, including the Emmy-winning Secrets of the Whales and the upcoming OceanXplorers.

Titanic star Kate Winslet and Avatar actress Zoe Saldana also paid tribute to Cameron, highlighting his unmatched creativity and dedication. Cameron acknowledged his producing partner Jon Landau, who recently passed away, and talked about their collaborations.

Frank Oz, renowned for his work as a puppeteer and director, was among the other honorees, alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, James L. Brooks, John Williams, Miley Cyrus and Harrison Ford. The ceremony featured tributes and performances, with Lindsay Lohan and Jodie Foster introducing Curtis, and Miley Cyrus reflecting on her role in Hannah Montana. The night concluded with a moving acceptance speech from Ford.

