ADVERTISEMENT

D23 2024: ‘Avatar 3’ title revealed as ‘Fire and Ash’

Published - August 10, 2024 12:38 pm IST

While director James Cameron didn't preview any footage, he did showcase some concept art from the film, including Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) dancing over flames and riding banshees

ANI

The poster of ‘Fire and Ash’

The title of 'Avatar 3' has been disclosed. On Friday, during the D23 expo, director James Cameron and stars Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington revealed first official title for the third 'Avatar' film as 'Avatar: Fire and Ash', Variety reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Cameron didn't preview any footage, he did showcase some concept art from the film, including Neytiri (Saldana) dancing over flames and riding banshees.

All about ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: James Cameron and his cast on returning to Pandora

“You’ll see a lot more pandora that you never saw before,” Cameron said. “It’s an insane adventure and a feast for the eyes, but it’s also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before,” Cameron said during the presentation. “We’re going into really challenging territory for all the characters you know and love.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cameron shot ‘Fire and Ash’ back-to-back with 2022’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ which depicts the war between humanity and the Na’vi after the rapacious Resources Development Administration (RDA) returns to the alien moon of Pandora. By the end of ‘The Way of Water,’ the family of Jake Sully (Worthington) and Neytiri (Saldana) successfully fight back an RDA assault against the aquatic Metkayina clan and the whale-like Tulkuns with which they live in harmony. But their eldest son is killed in the fighting, and the RDA remains deeply entrenched on Pandora.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ movie review: James Cameron’s film is immersive, but with a basic storyline

‘Fire and Ash’ will pick up soon after those events, as Jake and Neytiri encounter the “Ash People,” a clan of Na’vi who Cameron has hinted are drawn more to violence and power than other clans. The film will hit theatres on December 19, 2025.

‘Avatar’ (2009) holds the record for the highest-grossing film of all time. Its sequel, ‘Avatar: Way of Water’, released in Decemeber 2022. Cameron has produced all of the “Avatar” films with his longtime creative partner Jon Landau, who died in July of cancer at 63.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US