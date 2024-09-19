ADVERTISEMENT

‘D 52’: Dhanush’s fourth directorial titled ‘Idli Kadai’

Published - September 19, 2024 05:24 pm IST

To be produced by Dawn Pictures and Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films, ‘Idli Kadai’ will have music from G V Prakash Kumar

The Hindu Bureau

A poster of ‘Idli Kadai’, to be directed by Dhanush. | Photo Credit: @dhanushkaraja/X

Title of actor Dhanush’s fourth directorial is out. To be produced by Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures and Dhanush from his banner Wunderbar Films, the film is called Idli Kadai.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Raayan’ movie review: Dhanush’s fiery bloodfest offers only dwindling returns

Dhanush took to social media to announce the film’s title with a poster. The project marks the maiden production of Dawn Pictures. Idli Kadai is the 52nd project of Dhanush.

Dhanush is currently filming his third directorial, Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. The film stars Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan in key roles.

ALSO READ:Release of Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ postponed to November 14

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The actor was last seen in Raayan, which released on July 26, 2024. The film was Dhanush’s second directorial and 50th film as a lead. The actor has Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera and music legend Ilaiyaraaja biopic Maestro in the pipeline.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US