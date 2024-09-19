‘D 52’: Dhanush’s fourth directorial titled ‘Idli Kadai’

Title of actor Dhanush’s fourth directorial is out. To be produced by Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures and Dhanush from his banner Wunderbar Films, the film is called Idli Kadai.

Dhanush took to social media to announce the film’s title with a poster. The project marks the maiden production of Dawn Pictures. Idli Kadai is the 52nd project of Dhanush.

Dhanush is currently filming his third directorial, Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. The film stars Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan in key roles.

The actor was last seen in Raayan, which released on July 26, 2024. The film was Dhanush’s second directorial and 50th film as a lead. The actor has Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera and music legend Ilaiyaraaja biopic Maestro in the pipeline.

