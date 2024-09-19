GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘D 52’: Dhanush’s fourth directorial titled ‘Idli Kadai’

To be produced by Dawn Pictures and Dhanush’s Wunderbar Films, ‘Idli Kadai’ will have music from G V Prakash Kumar

Published - September 19, 2024 05:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster of ‘Idli Kadai’, to be directed by Dhanush.

A poster of ‘Idli Kadai’, to be directed by Dhanush. | Photo Credit: @dhanushkaraja/X

Title of actor Dhanush’s fourth directorial is out. To be produced by Aakash Baskaran of Dawn Pictures and Dhanush from his banner Wunderbar Films, the film is called Idli Kadai.

‘Raayan’ movie review: Dhanush’s fiery bloodfest offers only dwindling returns

Dhanush took to social media to announce the film’s title with a poster. The project marks the maiden production of Dawn Pictures. Idli Kadai is the 52nd project of Dhanush.

Dhanush is currently filming his third directorial, Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. The film stars Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan in key roles.

ALSO READ:Release of Suriya’s ‘Kanguva’ postponed to November 14

The actor was last seen in Raayan, which released on July 26, 2024. The film was Dhanush’s second directorial and 50th film as a lead. The actor has Sekhar Kammula’s Kubera and music legend Ilaiyaraaja biopic Maestro in the pipeline.

