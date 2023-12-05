Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was rescued by Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services in a boat in Karapakkam, a day after the cyclonic depression Michaung devastated Chennai and the Tamil Nadu government deployed disaster management personnel to rescue people from flood-hit areas.
Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal, with whom Aamir is reportedly residing now, shared pictures of the relief operation on his X (formerly Twitter) handle and thanked the Fire and Rescue department and the state government.
Notably, Aamir has been residing in Chennai since October. The actor reportedly relocated base to be with his ailing mother, Zeenat Hussain, who is undergoing treatment in a private medical facility in the city
The pictures featured Aamir and Vishnu, alongside national badminton champion and the latter’s wife Jwala Gutta, in a rescue boat.
Earlier, Vishnu had called for help after flood water entered the residence and they were left without mobile network connectivity and electricity.
