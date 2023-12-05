ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Michaung | Aamir Khan rescued from flood; pics with Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta go viral

December 05, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

Aamir Khan had reportedly shifted residence to Chennai in October to be with his ailing mother, Zeenat Hussain, who is undergoing treatment in a private medical facility in the city

The Hindu Bureau

Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta being rescued from their flood-hit residence in Karapakkam, Chennai, on December 5, 2023 | Photo Credit: @TheVishnuVishal/X

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was rescued by Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services in a boat in Karapakkam, a day after the cyclonic depression Michaung devastated Chennai and the Tamil Nadu government deployed disaster management personnel to rescue people from flood-hit areas.

ALSO READ
Cyclone Michaung revives memories of December 2015 deluge

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal, with whom Aamir is reportedly residing now, shared pictures of the relief operation on his X (formerly Twitter) handle and thanked the Fire and Rescue department and the state government.

Notably, Aamir has been residing in Chennai since October. The actor reportedly relocated base to be with his ailing mother, Zeenat Hussain, who is undergoing treatment in a private medical facility in the city

The pictures featured Aamir and Vishnu, alongside national badminton champion and the latter’s wife Jwala Gutta, in a rescue boat.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Vishnu had called for help after flood water entered the residence and they were left without mobile network connectivity and electricity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US