December 05, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was rescued by Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services in a boat in Karapakkam, a day after the cyclonic depression Michaung devastated Chennai and the Tamil Nadu government deployed disaster management personnel to rescue people from flood-hit areas.

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal, with whom Aamir is reportedly residing now, shared pictures of the relief operation on his X (formerly Twitter) handle and thanked the Fire and Rescue department and the state government.

Notably, Aamir has been residing in Chennai since October. The actor reportedly relocated base to be with his ailing mother, Zeenat Hussain, who is undergoing treatment in a private medical facility in the city

Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded



Rescue operations have started in karapakkam..

Saw 3 boats functioning already



Great work by TN govt in such testing times



Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly https://t.co/QdoW7zaBuIpic.twitter.com/qyzX73kHmc — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@TheVishnuVishal) December 5, 2023

The pictures featured Aamir and Vishnu, alongside national badminton champion and the latter’s wife Jwala Gutta, in a rescue boat.

Earlier, Vishnu had called for help after flood water entered the residence and they were left without mobile network connectivity and electricity.