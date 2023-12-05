HamberMenu
Cyclone Michaung | Aamir Khan rescued from flood; pics with Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta go viral

Aamir Khan had reportedly shifted residence to Chennai in October to be with his ailing mother, Zeenat Hussain, who is undergoing treatment in a private medical facility in the city

December 05, 2023 05:15 pm | Updated 05:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta being rescued from their flood-hit residence in Karapakkam, Chennai, on December 5, 2023

Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta being rescued from their flood-hit residence in Karapakkam, Chennai, on December 5, 2023 | Photo Credit: @TheVishnuVishal/X

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was rescued by Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services in a boat in Karapakkam, a day after the cyclonic depression Michaung devastated Chennai and the Tamil Nadu government deployed disaster management personnel to rescue people from flood-hit areas.

ALSO READ
Cyclone Michaung revives memories of December 2015 deluge

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal, with whom Aamir is reportedly residing now, shared pictures of the relief operation on his X (formerly Twitter) handle and thanked the Fire and Rescue department and the state government.

Notably, Aamir has been residing in Chennai since October. The actor reportedly relocated base to be with his ailing mother, Zeenat Hussain, who is undergoing treatment in a private medical facility in the city

The pictures featured Aamir and Vishnu, alongside national badminton champion and the latter’s wife Jwala Gutta, in a rescue boat.

Earlier, Vishnu had called for help after flood water entered the residence and they were left without mobile network connectivity and electricity.

