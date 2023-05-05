ADVERTISEMENT

‘Custody’ trailer out; Naga Chaitanya plays a cop on a mission in Venkat Prabhu’s multi-starrer

May 05, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST

The actor shared the trailer via Twitter and confirmed that the film will be out May 12

The Hindu Bureau

First look poster of ‘Custody’ | Photo Credit: @vp_offl/Twitter

We had previously reported that director Venkat Prabhu was teaming up with Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual titled Custody. The film’s trailer has now been released by the makers.

It’s a wrap for Venkat Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Custody’

The actor shared the trailer via Twitter and confirmed that the film will be out May 12.

Custody marks the director’s first foray into Telugu cinema and incidentally, it’s also the Telugu actor’s first Tamil film as the lead. The film also stars Arvind Swami, Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, R Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, Premji, Premi Vishwanath and Ramki.

The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Ilaiyaraja. Produced by Srinivasaa Silver Screen, SR Kathir is handling the cinematography of Custody.

CONNECT WITH US