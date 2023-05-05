May 05, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST

We had previously reported that director Venkat Prabhu was teaming up with Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual titled Custody. The film’s trailer has now been released by the makers.

The actor shared the trailer via Twitter and confirmed that the film will be out May 12.

Custody marks the director’s first foray into Telugu cinema and incidentally, it’s also the Telugu actor’s first Tamil film as the lead. The film also stars Arvind Swami, Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, R Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, Premji, Premi Vishwanath and Ramki.

The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Ilaiyaraja. Produced by Srinivasaa Silver Screen, SR Kathir is handling the cinematography of Custody.

