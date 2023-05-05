HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Custody’ trailer out; Naga Chaitanya plays a cop on a mission in Venkat Prabhu’s multi-starrer

The actor shared the trailer via Twitter and confirmed that the film will be out May 12

May 05, 2023 04:35 pm | Updated 05:19 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
First look poster of ‘Custody’

First look poster of ‘Custody’ | Photo Credit: @vp_offl/Twitter

We had previously reported that director Venkat Prabhu was teaming up with Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual titled Custody. The film’s trailer has now been released by the makers.

ALSO READ
It’s a wrap for Venkat Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Custody’

The actor shared the trailer via Twitter and confirmed that the film will be out May 12.

Custody marks the director’s first foray into Telugu cinema and incidentally, it’s also the Telugu actor’s first Tamil film as the lead. The film also stars Arvind Swami, Krithi Shetty, Priyamani, R Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, Premji, Premi Vishwanath and Ramki.

The film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Ilaiyaraja. Produced by Srinivasaa Silver Screen, SR Kathir is handling the cinematography of Custody.

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.