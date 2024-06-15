Cursing me won't change anything: Darshan's son

Vinish Darshan, 15-year-old son of actor Darshan, who is accused of the murder of his fan Renukaswamy, has lashed out at people for leaving bad comments and using offensive language against his father.

Vinish seems to have many Instagram accounts – including a fan page for his father. He has used the account which has the most followers at 70,400, to vent out his feelings.

"Thank you all for all the bad comments and offensive language towards my father and not considering that I am a 15-year-old with feelings, and even during this hard time when my mom and dad required support, cursing at me won't change that…(sic)," he posted on Friday.

Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda along with 12 other accused are in police custody for six days, till June 17, for the murder of Renukaswamy. They were arrested on June 11.

