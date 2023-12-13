‘Curry & Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Case’ trailer: Netflix unveils documentary on Koodathayi murders

December 13, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

Netflix India has debuted the trailer of their new true-crime documentary, Curry & Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Case.

Based on the serial murders that took place in Koodathayi village in Kozhikode district in Kerala, the film narrates the story of Jolly Joseph, a woman accused of orchestrating the cyanide poisoning of six family members, including a two-year-old child, over more than a decade.

According to the makers, the documentary, through firsthand testimonials, aims to expose ‘the stark contrast between Jolly Joseph’s public image and the sinister truth lurking beneath.’

Curry & Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Case is directed by National Award winner Christo Tomy and written by Shalini Ushadevi.

It will stream on Netflix from December 22.