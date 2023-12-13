GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Curry & Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Case’ trailer: Netflix unveils documentary on Koodathayi murders

Based on the cyanide serial killings that took place in Koodathayi village in Kerala, the documentary directed by Christo Tomy will premiere on Netflix on December 22

December 13, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A poster for ‘Curry & Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Case’

Netflix India has debuted the trailer of their new true-crime documentary, Curry & Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Case.

Based on the serial murders that took place in Koodathayi village in Kozhikode district in Kerala, the film narrates the story of Jolly Joseph, a woman accused of orchestrating the cyanide poisoning of six family members, including a two-year-old child, over more than a decade.

According to the makers, the documentary, through firsthand testimonials, aims to expose ‘the stark contrast between Jolly Joseph’s public image and the sinister truth lurking beneath.’

Curry & Cyanide - The Jolly Joseph Case is directed by National Award winner Christo Tomy and written by Shalini Ushadevi. 

It will stream on Netflix from December 22.

Indian cinema / Malayalam cinema

