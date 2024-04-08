ADVERTISEMENT

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ wraps after 12 seasons, references ‘Seinfeld’ in finale

April 08, 2024 11:44 am | Updated 11:47 am IST

The show’s creator and star, Larry David, took the opportunity to include callbacks to his other great creation, ‘Seinfeld’

The Hindu Bureau

Larry David in ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ 

Iconic American sit-com Curb Your Enthusiasm wrapped after 12 seasons with its series finale airing on Sunday on HBO.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show’s creator and star, Larry David, took the opportunity to include callbacks to his other great creation, Seinfeld. In fact, he leveraged the final episode to address the criticism he faced over Seinfeld’s divisive ending years ago.

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ actor Richard Lewis dies at 76

In the final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, we follow Larry — who plays a fictional, exaggerated version of himself — heading to Georgia to attend the birthday party of a wealthy admirer. Leon (J.B. Smoove), Larry’s housemate, tags along, bingeing on old Seinfeld episodes on the flight over.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first episode ends with Larry getting arrested for flouting a local polling law. Much of the final season, thus, is buoyed by his upcoming trial and eventual conviction. This echoes the setup of the finale of Seinfeld, with its four principles winding up in prison.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Andrew Scott wants ‘Fleabag’ fans to “go out and get some fresh air”

However, in the case of Curb, Larry is escorted out of jail by old pal Jerry Seinfeld himself. Larry’s sentence is revoked since one of the jurors broke sequester.

“This is how we should have ended the finale,” Larry exclaims in relief, referencing the ending of Seinfeld.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US