‘CTRL’: Ananya Panday, Vikramaditya Motwane’s digital-age thriller gets released date

Ananya Panday portrays a content creator in Vikramaditya Motwane’s new thriller, CTRL, streamer Netflix officially announced on Monday.

Pegged as a cutting-edge thriller on our rising dependency on technology, CTRL stars Ananya Panday as Nella Awasthi and Vihaan Samat as Joe Mascarenhas, a romantic couple who create content together and are loved by their Internet audience. “But what happens when they break up? In a world where data is power, how much sharing is too much?” read a press note.

CTRL is written by Motwane and Avinash Sampath. Sumukhi Suresh has penned the dialogues.

Talking about the film, Panday said in a statement, “CTRL is engaging, impactful and definitely makes you wonder if you are truly in control of your life. I truly believe that this film is for everyone, given the exponential advancement in tech and our rising dependency on it.”

Vikramaditya Motwane shared, “With the amount of time we spend on our devices, screen time is now redefined as screen life! The question is, are we actually in control of all the digital extensions of our life, or are we being controlled? That’s the answer CTRL tries to explore.”

CTRL will premiere on Netflix on October 4.