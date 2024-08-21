ADVERTISEMENT

Crunchyroll partners with Spotify to launch exclusive anime music playlists

Published - August 21, 2024 03:25 pm IST

Crunchyroll teams up with Spotify to bring anime fans exclusive, curated playlists and podcasts on the platform’s global Anime Hub

The Hindu Bureau

Crunchyroll has announced an exciting new partnership with Spotify, aimed at bringing anime fans and music lovers a unique and immersive experience through a dedicated anime shelf on Spotify’s global Anime Hub. This collaboration comes as anime music has seen a massive surge in popularity, with global streams on Spotify increasing by an impressive 395% since 2021.

As part of this partnership, Crunchyroll is introducing a series of specially curated playlists designed to enhance the anime experience for fans. These “Curated by Crunchyroll” playlists will be regularly updated with fresh content, offering listeners a diverse array of music that captures the essence of different anime themes and characters.

Among the featured playlists are:

Crunchyroll Anime Essentials: A collection of tracks from the latest anime season, perfect for fans who want to stay connected with the music behind their favorite shows.

The Broody Black-Haired MC: Music that embodies the complex emotions of characters with tragic pasts and mysterious personas.

The Bubbly Pink-Haired BFF: Uplifting and cheerful tunes that reflect the optimism and strength of anime’s most supportive characters.

The OP White-Haired Sensei: A selection of enigmatic and cool tracks that match the vibe of anime’s most powerful mentors.

The Journey Begins: An epic soundtrack for those who see themselves as the main character in their own adventure.

In addition to these playlists, the Crunchyroll shelf will feature the hit podcast Crunchyroll Presents: The Anime Effect, which includes interviews with high-profile guests like David Dastmalchian, rapper Denzel Curry, and J-Pop sensation LiSA.

“Anime and Japanese music are a match made in pop culture heaven,” said Terry Li, Executive Vice President of Emerging Business at Crunchyroll. “Through our partnership with Spotify, we’re excited to amplify that connection and make fandom even more immersive for our fans.”

Kyota Onishi, Head of Music in Japan at Spotify, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Crunchyroll to bring listeners a new curation of anime music to explore. We hope the Anime Hub will become an indispensable part of anime culture.”

The Curated by Crunchyroll shelf can now be accessed through Spotify’s global Anime Hub, offering fans over 250 hours of Japanese music and performance videos from popular artists like LiSA and Aimer.

