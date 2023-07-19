Crunchyroll brings Hindi dub of hit anime series ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’

July 19, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

Anime and manga streamer Crunchyroll is producing a Hindi dub for season 1 of Jujutsu Kaisen, set to premiere on the platform on July 28.

Jujutsu Kaisen is a dark fantasy anime series about an exceptionally fit high-schooler, Yuji Itadori, who carries a life-altering curse within him. Season 1 of the hit series is directed by Sunghoo Park and animated by the Japanese anime studio Maruyama Animation Produce Project Association (MAPPA).

The Hindi voice cast for Jujutsu Kaisen features Vidit Kumar (Stranger Things, Adventure Time) as Itadori. Sahil Kulkarni, Suvela Sharma, Lohit Sharma, and Archit Maurya have voiced other key characters.

Crunchyroll is making an expansion push in India. The platform has onboarded popular Indian actors Rashmika Mandanna and Tiger Shroff to promote anime in India On July 20, it is hosting an anime fan event in Mumbai, with a screening of the first two episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 in the Hindi dub.

The platform’s broader slate of Hindi dubbed series include Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc, MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES, and The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2. As part of its summer anime season, Crunchyroll also announced eight Hindi dubbed series including Horimiya: The Missing Pieces, Rent-a-Girlfriend Season 3, and Masamune-kun’s Revenge R among others.

A synopsis for Jujutsu Kaisen reads, “Yuji Itadori is a high school student with amazing physical abilities, living a normal life. But one day, in order to save his schoolmate from a “curse,” he eats a special grade cursed object, “Sukuna’s Finger,” and gets the curse within his soul. Itadori, who now shares his body with the cursed spirit “Sukuna,” transfers to an institution specializing in curses, Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School, to be guided by the most powerful jujutsu sorcerer, Satoru Gojo”.