Crunchyroll announces theatrical release for ‘Solo Leveling - ReAwakening’ in India

The first season, which debuted in January 2024, follows the story of Sung Jinwoo, a low-ranking “hunter” in a world where people battle dangerous creatures inside mysterious dungeons

Published - October 22, 2024 11:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Solo Leveling - ReAwakening’

A still from ‘Solo Leveling - ReAwakening’ | Photo Credit: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll has officially secured theatrical rights for India for Solo Leveling -ReAwakening-, a special fan-focused film event based on the popular anime Solo Leveling. The highly anticipated release will hit Indian theaters on December 6, 2024, in partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment.

‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2 slated for January 2025, announces theatrical special release

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- will offer a unique cinematic experience, combining a recap of the first season of Solo Leveling with an exclusive sneak peek at the first two episodes of the upcoming second season, set to air in January 2025.

The anime, adapted from the best-selling Korean web novel by Chugong, has gained immense popularity worldwide. The first season, which debuted in January 2024, follows the story of Sung Jinwoo, a low-ranking “hunter” in a world where people battle dangerous creatures inside mysterious dungeons. As Jinwoo survives a life-threatening encounter, he unlocks a unique ability that allows him to level up his strength, unlike any other hunter.

‘Look Back’ anime film from ‘Chainsaw Man’ creator gets Indian theatrical release date

Solo Leveling is animated by the renowned A-1 Pictures, known for Sword Art Online, with contributions from Production I.G and music by Hiroyuki Sawano. The film also features a collaboration with K-pop sensation TOMORROW X TOGETHER.

World cinema / cartoons and animation

