‘Cruel Intentions’ TV series announced, cast revealed

December 05, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:55 pm IST

Amazon Prime Video has officially announced a new series based on the 1999 romantic thriller Cruel Intentions. The cult hit original, written and directed by Roger Kumble, revolved around the sexual ploys of wealthy teenagers in an elite Manhattan school. It featured Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair in the leading roles. The film was later expanded into a franchise spanning two sequels.

In the new adaptation, Cruel Intentions takes place at an elite Washington, D.C., college, where two ruthless step-siblings will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy. After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system at their school, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States.

The cast of the eight-episode series will include Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Savannah Lee Smith, Sara Silva, Khobe Clarke and others. Sean Patrick Thomas, who played a role in the original film, the will essay the character of Professor Chadwick in the series.

“From the ‘90s cult-classic film to the 18th-century novel from which it was adapted, Cruel Intentions has captivated audiences with a story that transcends time,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted, and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios, in a statement.

We are beyond thrilled to share the next chapter of Cruel Intentions’ intriguing interplay of deception, wit, and reckoning with Prime customers and couldn’t be more appreciative of the commitment, dedication, and talent from this entire team - our incredible cast, endlessly clever writers, led by Phoebe and Sara, our fantastic partners at Sony and Original Film, and the executives that led the way at Amazon MGM Studios.”

