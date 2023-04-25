ADVERTISEMENT

Crowd-funded Kannada film ‘Daredevil Musthafa’ gets a release date

April 25, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

‘Daredevil Musthafa’, based on Poornachandra Tejaswi’s short story and presented by actor Dhananjaya, will hit the screens on May 19

The Hindu Bureau

The poster of the Kannada film ‘Daredevil Musthafa’ | Photo Credit: @ShashankSoghal/Twitter

Shashank Soghal’s directorial debut Daredevil Musthafa, based on legendary Kannada writer Poornachandra Tejaswi’s short story of the same name, will hit the screens on May 19. The Kannada film, which has garnered much attention thanks to some funky promotional videos from the makers, will be presented by actor-producer Dhananjaya.

After his attempts to find a producer went in vain, Shashank requested support on Facebook. More than 100 fans of Tejaswi then came together to fund this film full of newcomers.

Shishir Baikady, who plays the titular character Jamal Abdul Musthafa Hussain, is a theatre artiste from Natana Rangashaale in Mysuru. Aditya Ashree, Abhay, Supreeth Bharadwaj, Aashith, Srivatsa, and Prerana form the rest of the cast.

ALSO READ
Santhosh Ananddram: ‘Raghavendra Stores’ will advise people to be non-judgemental

The book, which promotes communal harmony, is about Musthafa, a new joinee in a school who is looked upon with great curiosity by his classmates. The film is set in a college, and goes beyond the original story by introducing new characters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The majority of the portions of the film were shot in Mysuru. KRG Studios ( Rathnan Prapancha, Gurudev Hoysala) will distribute Daredevil Musthafa.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US