Crowd-funded Kannada film ‘Daredevil Musthafa’ gets a release date

‘Daredevil Musthafa’, based on Poornachandra Tejaswi’s short story and presented by actor Dhananjaya, will hit the screens on May 19

April 25, 2023 12:44 pm | Updated 12:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The poster of the Kannada film ‘Daredevil Musthafa’

The poster of the Kannada film ‘Daredevil Musthafa’ | Photo Credit: @ShashankSoghal/Twitter

Shashank Soghal’s directorial debut Daredevil Musthafa, based on legendary Kannada writer Poornachandra Tejaswi’s short story of the same name, will hit the screens on May 19. The Kannada film, which has garnered much attention thanks to some funky promotional videos from the makers, will be presented by actor-producer Dhananjaya.

After his attempts to find a producer went in vain, Shashank requested support on Facebook. More than 100 fans of Tejaswi then came together to fund this film full of newcomers.

Shishir Baikady, who plays the titular character Jamal Abdul Musthafa Hussain, is a theatre artiste from Natana Rangashaale in Mysuru. Aditya Ashree, Abhay, Supreeth Bharadwaj, Aashith, Srivatsa, and Prerana form the rest of the cast.

The book, which promotes communal harmony, is about Musthafa, a new joinee in a school who is looked upon with great curiosity by his classmates. The film is set in a college, and goes beyond the original story by introducing new characters.

The majority of the portions of the film were shot in Mysuru. KRG Studios ( Rathnan Prapancha, Gurudev Hoysala) will distribute Daredevil Musthafa.

