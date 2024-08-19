'Crossed' film in works from 'The Boys' creator Garth Ennis

Irish-American writer Garth Ennis, whose Preacher and The Boys have been adapted for TV series, has written a script for a film adaptation of his comic 'Crossed', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie was inspired by the first 10 issues published from 2008-10. However, the franchise has since expanded to over 200 issues by many writers and artists, including talents like ‘Watchmen’ scribe Alan Moore.

"Crossed takes place in a pandemic-stricken world, in which those who catch a disease are marked with a cross-like rash on their faces. Those afflicted follow their worst impulses — think a zombie apocalypse, but instead of zombies, these are humans who retain their intellect, but are homicidal maniacs," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Six Studios is currently looking for a director for the movie. Carl Choi of Six Studios will produce, with Ben Hung of Retro Entertainment and Ken Levin of Nightsky Productions. Hung and Levin collaborated with Ennis to develop the proposal, which they then sold to Six Studios. Jeff Huang of Six Studios will executive produce, alongside Ennis, Carl Amari, and Bill Patterson.

Amazon's version of Ennis' The Boys has become one of the most renowned comic book programs of the decade, with the fourth season ranking among the service's most-watched seasons of television ever. It has generated several spin-offs and will culminate with season five.

Preacher, meanwhile, aired for four seasons, from 2016 to 2019. Six Studios' Choi says the script is an intimate, human story. "It was the most faithful adaptation possible," said Choi.

