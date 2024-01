Critics Choice Awards 2024: ‘Oppenheimer’ leads with 8 wins, ‘Barbie’ at 6, see full winners list

January 15, 2024 11:36 am | Updated 11:49 am IST

Director Christopher Nolan's biopic drama film Oppenheimer was the biggest winner at the Critics Choice Awards 2024.The Cillian Murphy starrer bagged awards in 8 categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Score, and Best Acting Ensemble.

It is followed by Margot Robbie's fantasy comedy film Barbie with 6 wins out of their record-breaking 18 nominations including Best Comedy, and Best Original Song.

See the full list of winners -

Best Picture - Oppenheimer

Best Actor- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Best Actress- Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Supporting Actor- Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)

Best Supporting Actress- Da'Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Young Actor/Actress- Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers)

Best Acting Ensemble- Oppenheimer

Best Director- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Best Original Screenplay- Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach (Barbie)

Best Adapted Screenplay- Cord Jefferson (American Fiction)

Best Cinematography- Hoyte van Hoytema (Oppenheimer)

Best Production Design- Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer (Barbie)Best Editing- Jennifer Lame (Oppenheimer)

Best Costume Design- Jacqueline Durran (Barbie)Best Hair and Makeup- (Barbie)

Best Visual Effects- (Oppenheimer)Best Comedy- (Barbie)

Best Animated Feature- (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse)

Best Foreign Language Film- (Anatomy of a Fall)

Best Original Song- "I'm Just Ken" (Barbie)

Best Score- Ludwig Goransson (Oppenheimer)TV Awards

Best Drama Series- Succession

Best Actor in a Drama Series Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Best Actress in a Drama Series- Sarah Snook (Succession)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series- Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Best Comedy Series- The Bear

Best Actor in a Comedy Series- Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series- Meryl Streep (Only Murders in the Building)

Best Limited Series- Beef

Best Movie Made for Television- Quiz Lady

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television- Steven Yeun (Beef)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television- Ali Wong (Beef)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television- Jonathan Bailey (Fellow Travelers)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television- Maria Bello (Beef)

Best Foreign Language Series- Lupin Best Animated Series- Scott Pilgrim Takes OffBest Talk Show- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Best Comedy Special- John Mulaney: Baby J.

