‘Crime Patrol’ and ‘Splitsvilla’ actor Nitin Chauhaan dies at 35

Television actor Nitin Chauhaan, well-known for his appearances in Crime Patrol and Splitsvilla 5, has died at the age of 35 in Mumbai. Originally from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Chauhaan first gained widespread attention after winning the reality show Dadagiri 2. He later built a versatile career in television, featuring in several popular shows, including Zindagi Dot Com, Friends, and his last series appearance in Tera Yaar Hoon Main in 2022.

The news of Chauhaan’s passing was confirmed by his co-stars, Sudeep Sahir and Sayantani Ghosh. Reports indicate that Chauhaan may have died by suicide, a claim supported by a social media post from his former co-star Vibhuti Thakur, who expressed her shock over his untimely death. “I wish you had the strength to face all the troubles,” Thakur wrote, sharing a message and a photo with Chauhaan on her Instagram story.

Known for his fitness and positive demeanor, Chauhaan’s death has come as a jolt to the television industry, with fans and colleagues expressing their grief. Sudeep Sahir also paid tribute on Instagram, writing, “Rest in peace, buddy.”

Chauhaan’s father has reportedly traveled to Mumbai to collect his son’s remains.