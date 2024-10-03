ADVERTISEMENT

‘Crime 101’: Halle Berry joins Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Barry Keoghan in Amazon MGM’s thriller

Published - October 03, 2024 12:55 pm IST

Based on a short story by Don Winslow, the upcoming film is written and directed by Bart Layton

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Halle Berry attends the world premiere of “Never Let Go” in New York City, U.S., September 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANDREW KELLY

Hollywood star Halle Berry is all set to star alongside Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and Barry Keoghan in Amazon MGM’s upcoming thriller film, Crime 101. Based on a short story by Don Winslow, the upcoming film is written and directed by Bart Layton.

According to Variety, the film’s story follows a series of jewellery thefts along the Pacific Coast Highway. These cases have gone cold for years because the criminals have adhered to a strict code called ‘Crime 101.’

“Police attribute the thefts to the Colombian cartels. But Detective Lou Lubesnick’s gut says it’s the work of just one man. Now the lone-wolf jewel thief is looking for that fabled final score and Lou breaks all the rules of Crime 101,” read the plotline on Variety.

Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner produce Crime 101 along with The Story Factory’s Shane Salerno, Raw’s Layton and Dimitri Doganis, and Derrin Schlesinger. Raw’s Joely Fether executive produces. Apart from starring, Hemsworth will also produce along with Ben Grayson.

Academy Award-winning Berry was seen earlier this year in the spy action comedy, The Union, alongside Mark Wahlberg, and in the survival horror film Never Let Go.

