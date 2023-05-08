Cricketer Shubman Gill to lend voice for ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

May 08, 2023 03:27 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST

Cricketer Shubman Gill is now all set to woo the audience with his voice. Yes, you read it right. The Indian batter will lend his voice to the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the upcoming Sony Pictures' animated film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Sharing the update, Shubman took to Instagram and wrote, "Shub-Man is now Spider-Man! Thrilled to give my voice for the Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse. Trailer dropping soon! Get ready for some web-slinging action."

Excited about it, Shubman further said, "I have grown up watching Spider-Man, and he is one of the most relatable superheroes. Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie."

Shony Panjikaran, General Manager and Head of Sony Pictures Releasing International (SPRI) India, added, "June 2 will indeed be a momentous occasion for all Spider-Man fans across the country, and we are sure that everyone will shower the same love on this film as they did on Spider-Man: No Way Home. We are so excited to collaborate with Shubman Gill, as he's not only a youth icon but also a true hero, having represented our country so well in international cricket while enthralling millions of fans with his on-ground heroics."

ADVERTISEMENT

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse is the follow-up to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which followed the story of how 13-year-old Morales becomes one of many Spider-Men. The movie was a unique combination of computer animation and traditional hand-drawn techniques.

A new trailer of Across The Spider-Verse, directed by Justin K Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers, showed how Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen swing their way to the multiverse where they meet a host of Spider-People. There, a new enemy, Miguel O’Hara, forces Miles to make a difficult choice: whether to save one loved one or to save all the words in the multiverse. “When the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most,” reads the official logline of the movie.

Shubman is lending his voice to Pavitr Prabhakar, Spider-Man India, who is voiced by Karan Soni in the English versions. First introduced to Marvel Comics in 2004, Spider-Man India came of age in the South Asian country as Pavitr Prabhakar, who began to fight crime after gaining his spidey powers from an ancient yogi. The character’s story arc mirrors that of Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man) in most respects.

Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar Isaac, Brian Tyree Henry, Daniel Kaluuya, Luna Lauren Velez, Greta Lee, Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Jason Schwartzman are the voice cast of the English version

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. releases in theatres on June 2. Meanwhile, Shubhman is currently busy playing for Gujarat Titans in the 16th edition of Indian Premier League.