Cricketer S Badrinath to play a cameo in Vijay - Venkat Prabhu’s ‘GOAT’

With just hours left for the release of Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time (GOAT), helmed by Venkat Prabhu, looks like one of the surprises the filmmaker had in the film is officially out.

Former Indian international cricketer and Chennai Super Kings player Subramaniam Badrinath has confirmed that he has played a role in the much-awaited film. The cricketer took to social media to share an image from a dubbing studio and captioned it saying this was his first tryst with acting and is awaiting feedback on the same.

According to speculations, GOAT will feature an extensive sequence within a cricket ground during a CSK match. Venkat, a self-confessed fan of cricket and CSK, is said to have included shots of the IPL game and there are even rumours that there might be scenes involving former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. It’s currently unclear if Badrinath will be appearing as a player or a commentator.

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram’s AGS Entertainment, GOAT’s music score is by Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Apart from reports that the film is a sci-fi spectacle and might feature Vijay in dual roles, GOAT is also a full-scale reunion of talents. Sneha is teaming up with Vijay after 22 years since Vaseegara, while music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja is working with Vijay after Pudhiya Geethai (2003).

The star-studded cast also includes Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Laila, Vaibhav, Mohan, Jayaram and Ajmal Ameer. GOAT is all set to hit theatres tomorrow, September 5, 2024 on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaturthi.