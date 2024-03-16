‘Crew’ trailer: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon pull a golden heist

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon strap in for an airborne adventure in the trailer for Crew. The film, a heist comedy thriller set in the world of commercial aviation, is slated for release on March 29.
In Crew, Khan, Tabu and Sanon play a trio of air hostesses who work for the fictional Kohinoor Airlines. When a colleague collapses mid-flight, the ladies discover he was helping smuggle gold biscuits. Hoping to improve their middling lives, they take on the racket themselves, fooling the authorities until they catch up with them.