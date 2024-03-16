ADVERTISEMENT

‘Crew’ trailer: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon pull a golden heist

March 16, 2024 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST

The film, a comedy thriller set in the world of commercial aviation, is slated for release on March 29

The Hindu Bureau

A still from the trailer for ‘Crew’

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon strap in for an airborne adventure in the trailer for Crew. The film, a heist comedy thriller set in the world of commercial aviation, is slated for release on March 29.

In Crew, Khan, Tabu and Sanon play a trio of air hostesses who work for the fictional Kohinoor Airlines. When a colleague collapses mid-flight, the ladies discover he was helping smuggle gold biscuits. Hoping to improve their middling lives, they take on the racket themselves, fooling the authorities until they catch up with them.

Crew also features Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Rajesh Sharma and Saswata Chatterjee. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan (Lootcase) and produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor.

“It’s a very fun light-hearted film to watch,” Kareena Kapoor Khan said in a recent fan interaction. “I think after Laal Singh Chadda and Jaane Jaan, this is the film that all my fans will really really enjoy. The Bebo that they want to see the Bebo they love.”

(with inputs from ANI)

