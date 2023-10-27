Crew of Kamal Haasan - Mani Ratnam’s ‘KH234’ revealed

October 27, 2023 01:35 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST

We had previously reported that Kamal Haasan and filmmaker Mani Ratnam are all set to come together for a film 35 years after their cult gangster drama Nayakan. The film’s team recently came together for its launch event, and the makers released a clip sharing the crew list of the yet-to-be-titled film.

Produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R.Mahendran and Siva Ananth under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies, the film will feature the director’s usual collaborators music composer AR Rahman and editor Sreekar Prasad.

Cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, who had earlier worked on Mani Ratnam’s films like Kannathil Muthamittal and Aayutha Ezhuthu, is handling the camera works for KH234. Anbariv masters, who collaborated with Kamal for Vikram, have been roped in as action choreography. Sharmishta Roy and Ekha Lakhani are on board as the production designer and costume designer respectively.

While the cast details are yet to be announced, the film is expected to hit screens in 2024. Watch the video here:

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.