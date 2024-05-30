GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Crew list of Suriya - Karthik Subbaraj’s ‘Suriya 44’ announced

Karthik is co-producing the film under his banner Stone Bench Films along with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment

Published - May 30, 2024 01:38 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya

Karthik Subbaraj and Suriya | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The makers of Suriya 44, the upcoming film of Suriya with director Karthik Subbaraj, have announced the film’s crew list. Karthik, who had previously madeJigathanda Double X, will be co-producing the film under his banner Stone Bench Films along with Suriya’s 2D Entertainment.

Suriya and Karthik Subbaraj team up for ‘Suriya 44’

The film, as already announced, will have music composer and Karthik’s frequent collaborator Santhosh Narayanan as the composer. According to the new announcement, the rest of the crew of Suriya 44 features cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna, editor Shafique Mohamed, art director Jackson, action choreographer Kecha Khamphakdee, and costume designer Praveen Raja. 

Interestingly, Shreyaas has previously worked with Karthik in Jagame Thanthiram and Mahaan while Shafique had collaborated with the filmmaker in projects like Jigathanda Double X and Bench Talkies.

‘Suriya 44’: Santhosh Narayanan to score music for Suriya’s film with Karthik Subbaraj

Suriya is awaiting the release of his pan-Indian film Kanguva. Directed by Siva and also starring Disha Patani and Bobby Deol, the film is touted to be a period drama. Suriya also has Vaadivaasal with Vetrimaaran and a film with Sudha Kongara on his list of upcoming projects. Suriya had earlier collaborated with Sudha Kongara for Soorarai Pottru.

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

