‘Crakk’ trailer: Vidyut Jammwal takes on Arjun Rampal in this action-packed thriller

February 10, 2024 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST

The makers of the action thriller Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa have unveiled the trailer of the film. Taking to Instagram, Vidyut treated fans with the trailer video.

The trailer showcases Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in action mode. Helmed by Aditya Datt, the movie also stars Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson.

The film’s actor-producer Vidyut Jammwal said, “With Crakk, my vision was to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian Cinema. I am grateful to an exceptional team that transformed this dream into reality. The adrenaline fuelled visual spectacle we’ve created, aims to captivate audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating more.”

Aditya Datt added, “Crakk marks my second feature with Vidyut and this time I have Arjun join in. When you have Arjun Rampal and Vidyut Jammval, the very embodiment of masculinity, both in real life and movies, it’s an amazing action combo as a filmmaker.”

Crakk: Jeetega to Jiyegaa is set to hit the theatres on February 23. Aditya Datt, who helmed the film, is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013). The official description of the movie says, “Crakk is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.”

The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

