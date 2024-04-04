Craig Gillespie in talks to direct DCU’s ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’

April 04, 2024 01:51 pm | Updated 01:51 pm IST

Australian director Craig Gillespie is in talks to direct the upcoming Supergirl film at Warner Bros.' DC Studios.

The film, titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, is based on the DC comics run of the same name by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. It's set to shoot later this year after James Gunn's Supermanwraps filming.

House of the Dragon breakout Milly Alcock will star in the titular role. Alcock earned the part following a lengthy casting process in which Gunn and co-CEO Peter Safran flew many actresses, including Meg Donnelly, to Atlanta for onscreen tryouts on the Superman: Legacy production.

"Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics," Gunn said on social media upon her casting. "I was watching House of the Dragon and thought she might have the edge, grace and authenticity we needed."

According to Variety, Gunn has previously teased that the new take on the superhero will be "much more hardcore" than previous interpretations of the character. "She's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing," he explained in 2023 when presenting the first 10 titles in the new DCU slate.

In the latest edition, Supergirl goes across the cosmos to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young lady named Ruthye and embarks on a violent quest for vengeance.

Gunn and Safran are producing. Chantal Nong, DC EVP, is the executive producer. Ana Nogueira is penning the script.

Gillespie's directing credits include Cruella, The Finest Hours, Lars and the Real Girl, and, most recently, Dumb Money.