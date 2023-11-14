HamberMenu
‘Coyote vs Acme’ film to be shopped to other studios after Warner Bros axes project

‘Coyote vs Acme’ is the third movie that Warner Bros has axed for tax incentives in two years

November 14, 2023 01:41 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST

PTI
‘Coyote vs Acme’

‘Coyote vs Acme’ | Photo Credit: Instagram

Hollywood studio Warner Bros Discovery has decided to let the makers of Coyote vs Acme to take the movie to other potential distributors. The decision comes days after the studio surprised the film's team by pulling the plug on the project which had finished filming. The aim behind the move was to claim a tax-write off, reported Deadline.

The studio has now reversed the decision and let the film's director, Dave Green, shop the live-action/animation hybrid movie to other parties, including Netflix, Apple and Amazon. According to Deadline, screenings are being set up for Amazon, Apple and Netflix to acquire the movie, which finished filming in 2022 and was intended to play in theatres.

Coyote vs. Acme, made on a budget of USD 70 million, stars John Cena and Lana Condor. It is the third movie that Warner Bros has axed for tax incentives in two years. The studio had earlier discarded its DC adventure movie Batgirl, followed by Scoob! Holiday Haunt.

At the time, Green had expressed his disappointment about Warners’ decision to axe Coyote vs Acme, a movie that took three years to make. "Along the ride, we were embraced by test audiences who rewarded us with fantastic scores. I am beyond proud of the final product," the filmmaker wrote on social media.

