COVID-19: From Tovino Thomas to Rajisha Vijayan, what are Malayalam actors up to during the period of social distancing?

Mollywood in self-isolation: Tovino Thomas, Rajisha Vijayan and Biju Menon

Thiruvananthapuram

20 March 2020 17:03 IST

The Mollywood film industry is on a total shutdown to control the spread of the coronavirus

It is time for a short interval. With theatres closed and film shootings being stopped to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the Malayala, film industry has gone into hibernation. MetroPlus caught up with a few chilling at home

Nimisha Sajayan

Nimisha Sajayan | Photo Credit: Special arrangement Advertising Advertising

Even when there isn’t a shoot, I prefer being at home, except for perhaps stepping out to watch a movie. For me, cinema is the best way to unwind. Right now, I have a long list of movies on my to-watch list. A few are on my computer and the rest from Netflix and Amazon Prime. I enjoy films of all genres and can’t wait to see those that have won recognition at film festivals. Another activity that keeps me occupied is sketching. That has always been my favourite pastime, even during breaks on shooting sets. I think it was a welcome move to halt shootings because if one person gets infected, it affects a lot of other people too.

Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

I cook, which I love to do, I work out, I play board games with my daughter, nephews and nieces, I read books, watch movies on OTT platforms, feed my pets, help my family in household work… I now get to spend more time with my family, which is kind of rare in our line of work. I am ensuring social distancing so that I don’t get the virus from someone and spread it. We have stood together as a community, supporting each other, whenever there was a crisis. I hope we will overcome this one as well.

Martin Prakkat

Just five days were left to wind up the shoot of my untitled movie starring Kunchacko Boban, Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan when we reached Kochi after finishing a smooth schedule in Kodaikanal. Since the remaining scenes were to be shot with a crowd featuring junior artistes, we felt that it was better to stop the work because these artistes were to come from different parts of Kerala. However, the editing of the film is on since the scenes were filmed in the same order as they appear in the movie. I am also working on a film that I am producing with a new director at the helm. Otherwise, I am mostly at my home in Changanassery, spending time with my daughter. We even go for a bike ride at times!

Aju Varghese

Aju Varghese | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

I am finishing the post-production work of Sajan Bakery Since 1962, which I have scripted as well. That is the only thing that we can do now until we get back to work again. We had planned to release the film after Vishu, which would seem to be difficult in the current scenario. I am also part of Tsunami and Minnal Murali, which is still in production. As for family time, I always find time for them, whether there is Coronavirus or not!

Biju Menon

We were shooting for Lalitham Sundaram. I am more involved in family matters now and step out only if there is an emergency. Now, I also have the time to listen to new scripts, some of which have been pending for long. Then there is television to keep myself entertained. It is a good decision to stop shootings. After all, it is for a common cause because the next few days are going to be crucial in our efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

Rajisha Vijayan

Rajisha Vijayan | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

I am a movie buff and have a list of films that I plan to watch on the OTT platforms. Another task I have undertaken is to clean my house and remove all the clutter! I am also taking care of my health and giving myself the rest I deserve. I was acting in my debut Tamil film, Karnan, opposite Dhanush when it was decided to stop shootings. Nobody knows what is going to happen. The best thing I can do now is stay at home as much as possible.

Waiting list

Among the films that have been halted are Madhu Warrier’s Lalitham Sundaram, starring Biju Menon and Manju Warrier; Martin Prakkat’s untitled film; Lal Jr’s Tsunami and Basil Joseph’s Minnal Murali. While the release of Mohanlal’s Marakkar- Arabikkadalinte Simham and Tovino’s Kilometers and Kilometers have been postponed, Aju Varghese’s Sajan Bakery Since 1962 and Mahesh Narayanan’s Malik will have to push their release dates. Other upcoming releases are One, Kunjeldo, Mohankumar Fans, Halal Love Story and Keshu E Veedinte Nadhan.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum was going strong, Forensic was running successfully and Kappela was getting good reviews at the time when theatres were asked to close down.