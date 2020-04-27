COVID-19: Vijay Deverakonda announces ₹1.30 crore to help the middle class

On Sunday, Vijay Deverakonda made two announcements — his plan to address the immediate financial concerns of middle class families during COVID-19, and a long-term plan to facilitate jobs. He revealed that he has been working on a secret project called ‘The Deverakonda Foundation’ (TDF; thedeverakondafoundation.org), through which he hopes to help 1 lakh fresh graduates get jobs. For this Vijay has announced funds of ₹1.30 crore.

Many members of the Telugu film industry have come forward to do their bit for COVID-19 relief work and help daily wagers in the film industry. Vijay shared his views and plans through a video, empathising with the plight of the middle class that’s facing tighter budgets, layoffs and pay cuts as a fallout of the pandemic.

Vijay stated that he had launched an employment drive a year ago, hoping to help graduates get jobs. He recalled his days as a struggling actor, before he got his big break through the Telugu films Yevade Subramaniam and Pelli Choopulu, when he depended on his parents for finances at a time they were barely managing to make both ends meet.

He said TDF has been training 50 graduates from socio-economically weak backgrounds, both men and women, in skill development, and a few of them have received offer letters from companies and are likely to get jobs once restrictions are lifted. Vijay asserted that the focus is on empowering the graduates rather than a charity move.

Vijay’s other initiative is to provide assistance to middle class families. In his statement, the actor acknowledged that the State governments and NGOs were doing a good job of taking care of white ration card holders and migrant workers.

The TDF, he said, intends to help middle class families that don’t have a source of income. “If a family wants groceries, they can inform us and pick up groceries and the TDF will pay the amount directly to the store,” Vijay said. To begin with, the service will be applicable in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Those who need financial assistance can apply through the TDF website. The actor urged only those who are in dire circumstances to avail the financial assistance and not deprive those who are truly in need.