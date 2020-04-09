COVID-19: Malayalam actor Indrans shows how easy it is to stitch a mask

With practised ease actor Indrans deftly folds a piece of cloth, pleats it, attaches two strings and tailors it into a mask. He explains how easy it is to make a mask and how anyone could make one with a piece of cotton. The camera faithfully captures him at work on a sewing machine. However, the State award-winning actor was not acting for the camera. Indrans was actually stitching a mask at the tailoring section of the Central Prison at Poojappura, Thiruvananthapuram.

“There is going to be a big demand for masks even after the first phase of the lockdown ends on April 14. The Government is likely to insist on everyone, including children, wearing it when they step outside their homes. So instead of spending money to buy one, any one can stitch one. It is that easy. That is what I was trying to demonstrate,” says the actor.

As the police officers, government officials and Indrans himself were wearing masks, none of the men working in the section knew that there was a star in their midst. Dressed in a mundu and dhoti, Indrans sits at a sewing machine and within minutes finishes tailoring a mask. “It was only when I removed the mask that they recognised me. Most of them were engrossed in their work,” says Indrans.

Creating awareness

When Dr Mohammed Asheel, executive director of the Kerala Social Security Mission, approached Indrans to request him if he would assist them in making a video for public awareness, Indrans happily agreed. The video, shared on the Facebook page of the Kerala State Minister for Health, KK Shailaja, has been viewed by 187 K people.

Surendran Kochuvelu, a.k.a. Indrans, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, used to run a tailoring centre called Indrans at Kumarapuram. When he stepped before the camera, he adopted that name as his nom de plume.

Beginning as a costumer and comedian, Indrans moved centre stage with some plum roles. He won the Kerala State award for films such as Apothecary and Aalorukkam. In 2019, the unassuming actor won the best actor award for his role in Veyilmarangal at the Singapore Asian International Film Festival.

“I have not forgotten tailoring and it was a simple task to tailor a mask. We can even make one with an old cotton dress or sari and it can be beautified with a flower or a pattern on it,” he says.

Many of his films were to be released during the holiday season and he was also working in some films, big and small. “Right now, the need of the hour is to stay home and maintain social distancing to stay safe. We have to break the chain!” says the 64-year-old actor.

Check out the video here: https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=224752228584054