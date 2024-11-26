ADVERTISEMENT

Courtney B. Vance cast as Zeus in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 2, succeeding late Lance Reddick

Published - November 26, 2024 10:59 am IST

The second season will expand the Greek pantheon further, adding Andra Day as Athena, Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace, and Daniel Diemer as Tyson, Percy’s Cyclops half-brother

The Hindu Bureau

Courtney B. Vance and the late Lance Reddick | Photo Credit: Instagram/ @percyseries

Courtney B. Vance has been announced as the new Zeus in Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, taking over the role from the late Lance Reddick, who passed away in March 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ series review: Finally a show that does Seaweed Brain and friends justice

In a statement, Vance expressed his excitement for joining the series and paid tribute to Reddick. “Stepping into this role of Zeus will be a memorable experience, and I’ll be giving my brother, Lance Reddick, who left us way too soon, a heavenly hug,” he shared.

Based on Rick Riordan’s beloved book series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows a young demigod, Percy, as he navigates a world filled with Greek myths and monsters. Walker Scobell stars as Percy, alongside Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood. Season 1 introduced a divine lineup, including Adam Copeland as Ares, Toby Stephens as Poseidon, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, with Reddick as Zeus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Season 2, adapting Sea of Monsters, will expand the Greek pantheon further, adding Andra Day as Athena, Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace, and Daniel Diemer as Tyson, Percy’s Cyclops half-brother.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Andra Day joins cast of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 2 as Athena

Co-showrunner Dan Schotz praised Vance’s casting, calling him a “legend of cinema” who will honor both the books and Reddick’s legacy.

Set to premiere in 2025, the new season will continue Percy Jackson’s epic journey across the Sea of Monsters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US