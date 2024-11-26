Courtney B. Vance cast as Zeus in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 2, succeeding late Lance Reddick

Courtney B. Vance has been announced as the new Zeus in Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, taking over the role from the late Lance Reddick, who passed away in March 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, Vance expressed his excitement for joining the series and paid tribute to Reddick. “Stepping into this role of Zeus will be a memorable experience, and I’ll be giving my brother, Lance Reddick, who left us way too soon, a heavenly hug,” he shared.

Based on Rick Riordan’s beloved book series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows a young demigod, Percy, as he navigates a world filled with Greek myths and monsters. Walker Scobell stars as Percy, alongside Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood. Season 1 introduced a divine lineup, including Adam Copeland as Ares, Toby Stephens as Poseidon, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, with Reddick as Zeus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Season 2, adapting Sea of Monsters, will expand the Greek pantheon further, adding Andra Day as Athena, Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace, and Daniel Diemer as Tyson, Percy’s Cyclops half-brother.

Co-showrunner Dan Schotz praised Vance’s casting, calling him a “legend of cinema” who will honor both the books and Reddick’s legacy.

Set to premiere in 2025, the new season will continue Percy Jackson’s epic journey across the Sea of Monsters.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.