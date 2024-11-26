 />

November 26, 2024

Courtney B. Vance cast as Zeus in ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 2, succeeding late Lance Reddick

The second season will expand the Greek pantheon further, adding Andra Day as Athena, Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace, and Daniel Diemer as Tyson, Percy’s Cyclops half-brother

Published - November 26, 2024 10:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Courtney B. Vance and the late Lance Reddick

Courtney B. Vance and the late Lance Reddick | Photo Credit: Instagram/ @percyseries

Courtney B. Vance has been announced as the new Zeus in Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, taking over the role from the late Lance Reddick, who passed away in March 2023.

In a statement, Vance expressed his excitement for joining the series and paid tribute to Reddick. “Stepping into this role of Zeus will be a memorable experience, and I’ll be giving my brother, Lance Reddick, who left us way too soon, a heavenly hug,” he shared.

Based on Rick Riordan’s beloved book series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians follows a young demigod, Percy, as he navigates a world filled with Greek myths and monsters. Walker Scobell stars as Percy, alongside Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri as Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood. Season 1 introduced a divine lineup, including Adam Copeland as Ares, Toby Stephens as Poseidon, and Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, with Reddick as Zeus.

Season 2, adapting Sea of Monsters, will expand the Greek pantheon further, adding Andra Day as Athena, Tamara Smart as Thalia Grace, and Daniel Diemer as Tyson, Percy’s Cyclops half-brother.

Co-showrunner Dan Schotz praised Vance’s casting, calling him a “legend of cinema” who will honor both the books and Reddick’s legacy.

Set to premiere in 2025, the new season will continue Percy Jackson’s epic journey across the Sea of Monsters.


