Courteney Cox in talks to join ‘Scream 7’

March 30, 2024 01:49 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

Actor Courteney Cox might be returning soon to the Scream franchise. According to an article in Variety, the actor is in talks with the makers of the upcoming instalment.to reprise the role of Gale Weathers.

The seventh movie of the slasher series will be helmed by Scream creator and writer Kevin Williamson. The speculation of Courteney’s inclusion in the project comes just days after Neve Campbell announced she was coming back as Sidney Prescott to the new film after skipping Scream 6 due to a salary dispute.

Campbell took to her Instagram earlier this month to confirm the news.

Williamson also took to his social media handle to share his surprise and joy at directing the seventh film of the franchise for which he wrote the first script thirty years ago.

The franchise’s seventh instalment had previously been on the news when Spyglass fired actor Melissa Barrera over posts regarding the Israel-Hamas War which was considered antisemitic by the production banner. Later, Jenna Ortega dropped out of the project citing scheduling conflicts. More details on the new film is expected soon.

