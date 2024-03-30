ADVERTISEMENT

Courteney Cox in talks to join ‘Scream 7’

March 30, 2024 01:49 pm | Updated 01:50 pm IST

The seventh movie of the slasher series will be helmed by ‘Scream’ creator and writer Kevin Williamson

The Hindu Bureau

Courteney Cox | Photo Credit: MAIL PIC

Actor Courteney Cox might be returning soon to the Scream franchise. According to an article in Variety, the actor is in talks with the makers of the upcoming instalment.to reprise the role of Gale Weathers.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Scream 7’ set for creative reboot after the exit of Jenna Ortega

The seventh movie of the slasher series will be helmed by Scream creator and writer Kevin Williamson. The speculation of Courteney’s inclusion in the project comes just days after Neve Campbell announced she was coming back as Sidney Prescott to the new film after skipping Scream 6 due to a salary dispute.

Campbell took to her Instagram earlier this month to confirm the news.

Williamson also took to his social media handle to share his surprise and joy at directing the seventh film of the franchise for which he wrote the first script thirty years ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Director Christopher Landon exits ‘Scream VII’
Susan Sarandon, Melissa Barrera dropped from Hollywood companies after comments on Israel-Hamas war

The franchise’s seventh instalment had previously been on the news when Spyglass fired actor Melissa Barrera over posts regarding the Israel-Hamas War which was considered antisemitic by the production banner. Later, Jenna Ortega dropped out of the project citing scheduling conflicts. More details on the new film is expected soon.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US