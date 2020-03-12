Coronavirus: Vikram’s ‘Cobra’ shoot suspended in Russia due to COVID-19 scare

Vikram in ‘Cobra’

12 March 2020 17:48 IST

Director Ajay Gnanamuthu posted on social media that the travel ban rules by the Indian government led to this decision

The shooting of actor Vikram’s next film Cobra has been suspended in Russia halfway, due to the coronavirus scare and the WHO declaring it a pandemic.

Director of the film, Ajay Gnanamuthu posted on Twitter, “Corona attack for #Cobra. Packing up shoot in Russia halfway due to the travel ban rules by Indian Government!! Pongaya neengalum Unga corona vum!!”

The first look poster of Cobra released recently, showed as many as seven characters, all played by Vikram, in different looks. Besides Vikram, the film’s cast includes director KS Ravikumar, Srinidhi Shetty, Sarjano Khalid and former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan. The movie has music by A.R. Rahman.

Advertising

Advertising

Cobra becomes the first big-budget Tamil film to have its shooting stopped, as the pandemic spreads worldwide, and other Kollywood films could follow suit. With theatres in Kerala and now Delhi also asked to shut down, it remains to be seen if cinema halls in Tamil Nadu will have to take a decision on the same soon.