Coronavirus: Theatres in Kerala to be shut down until March 31, film releases postponed

After Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requested earlier today that all movie theaters be shut down in the state till March 31, keeping in mind the larger public good, the producers and distributors in the industry have decided to honour his request.

Due to the coronavirus scare and the latest development of six new cases of COVID-19 being reported in Kerala, the decision has been welcomed. The state has reported 12 positive cases now totally.

The big-budget release in Kerala this March was to be director Priyadarshan and Mohanlal’s Marakkar Lion of the Arabian Sea, which also stars a huge ensemble cast.

The film traces the life of the naval chief captain of the Zamorin of Calicut (present name Kozhikode) Kunjali Marakkar IV, who is essayed by Mohanlal, and is based on the 16th century warrior who mobilized the country’s first naval force to battle the Portuguese invasion.

Another film to have a delayed release will be Tovino Thomas-starrer Kilometers and Kilometers, a comedy movie, which is written and directed by Jeo Baby.

However, now the release of the historical epic will be postponed. Further, if the situation escalates, April releases like the Tamil films — Vijay’s Master and Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru — will also not release in Kerala.

The producers and distributors will hold a review on March 16, and will decide whether any change has to be made depending on the situation at that point. Distributors also said that there has been a major dip in collections in the past two days, especially in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam, where COVID-19 cases were reported. They added that the respective directors of Malayalam films can take a call on whether shooting of ongoing films have to continue.

After reopening the theatres, the release priority will be for March releases as per the initial discussion with producers, say the distributors in the industry.

As the coronavirus outbreak spreads in India, it remains to be seen if other film industries will follow suit by closing theatres.