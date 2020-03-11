Coronavirus: ‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radcliffe denies testing positive for COVD-19

Movies

The British actor has become the first celebrity to be caught up in a coronavirus hoax

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has become the first star to be caught up in a coronavirus hoax.

A tweet from a fake BBC account, which has since gone viral, suggested the “Harry Potter” star had been diagnosed with COVID-19, but representatives of the star says the story is “not true”, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The tweet read, “BREAKING: Daniel Radcliffe tests positive for coronavirus. The actor is said to be the first famous person to be publicly confirmed.”

The tweet has since been deleted. Twitter announced last week that different measures are being taken regarding misinformation on coronavirus, and that it is continuously monitoring conversation on the coronavirus, working to make verified information available to users.

Over 3,500 people around the world have lost their lives to the disease so far and there are more than 113,000 cases.

