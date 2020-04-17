Movies

Coronavirus death: Allen Daviau, cinematographer of ‘E.T’, ‘Van Helsing’, dies at 77

This 1990 file photo shows director of photography Allen Daviau speaking during an interview in Los Angeles

This 1990 file photo shows director of photography Allen Daviau speaking during an interview in Los Angeles   | Photo Credit: Julie Markes

He was a five-time Oscar nominee and collaborated with filmmaker Steven Spielberg on many projects

Five-time Oscar nominated cinematographer Allen Daviau has died of coronavirus at the age of 77.

Daviau, best known his work on Steven Spielberg’s E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial and Empire of the Sun, died at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital, reported Deadline.

Allen was diagnosed about a week ago and went to West Hills Hospital because of underlying conditions.

“In the last few days, as his condition went downhill and it was clear that he wasn’t going to survive, his friends and healthcare advocates and our staff worked to bring him back to MPTF, because he wanted to die at home. This had been his home for the last eight years,” Bob Beitcher, MPTF president and CEO said.

Daviau, a native of New Orleans, was nominated for best cinematography Academy Awards for Spielberg movies The Color Purple, Empire of the Sun, and E.T. the Extraterrestrial and also two Barry Levinson films, Avalon and Bugsy .

Spielberg also released a statement following Daviau’s demise.

“In 1968, Allen and I started our careers side by side with the short film Amblin. Allen was a wonderful artist but his warmth and humanity were as powerful as his lens. He was a singular talent and a beautiful human being,” the filmmaker said.

Daviau’s other credits include John Schlesinger’s The Falcon and the Snowman, Albert Brooks’ Defending Your Life and Peter Weir’s Fearless. One of his final films was 2004’s Van Helsing.

Art Directors Guild honoured Daviau with its lifetime achievement award in 1997, while the American Society of Cinematographers bestowed him with the honour in 2007.

He also served as Cinematographer-in-Residence at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 17, 2020 2:18:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/coronavirus-death-allen-daviau-cinematographer-of-et-van-helsing-dies-at-77/article31364211.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY