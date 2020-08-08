Coronavirus | Abhishek Bachchan tests negative

The actor and his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan were admitted to hospital after they tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday said that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

Abhishek Bachchan and his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan were admitted to Nanavati hospital after they tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11.

The actor shared the news in a post on Twitter almost a week after his father was discharged from the hospital.

“A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this.”

“Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done,” Abhishek Bachchan tweeted.

His wife, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 46, and eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya were discharged from the hospital on July 27 after testing negative for COVID-19.

Throughout his hospitalisation, Abhishek Bachchan kept his fans and well-wishers updated about the family’s health through his Twitter posts.